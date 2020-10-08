featured
Christian Heritage School Homecoming Court
- Daily Citizen-News
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Cindy Stephens age 58 of Rocky Face Georgia passed away on Sunday October 4,2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Most Popular
Articles
- Area Arrests for Oct. 2
- Southeast snaps 2-year losing streak with 21-7 home win over Armuchee
- Area Arrests for Oct. 6
- Dalton expects to receive about $3.5 million in extra COVID-19 money, waiting on guidance from the state on how it can be spent
- Cohutta man charged with misdemeanor cruelty to animals for baseball bat attack on dog
- Area Arrests for Oct. 3-4
- Dalton teacher's podcast praised by The New York Times
- Dalton area residents react to Trump's positive COVID-19 test
- No signs Dalton Shoney's on West Walnut Avenue will reopen
- Amendment that would stop the state from taking money from trust funds is one of three statewide measures on the November ballot
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.