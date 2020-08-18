Like many schools, Christian Heritage School has upgraded its virtual education program to meet the needs of students and faculty who may require remote learning during the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Families can choose between virtual learning and in-person instruction on a daily basis.
Each classroom is outfitted with technology that allows all classes to be streamed in real time, said Kent Harrison, head of Christian Heritage School. When Christian Heritage was forced into total virtual learning in mid-March and had to complete the 2019-20 academic term in that fashion, that period demonstrated ways in which virtual education could be improved for 2020-21.
Christian Heritage purchased additional equipment, devices and programs, Harrison said. Additionally, "it's all portable, so you can teach from various locations."
If a teacher needs to quarantine at home due to COVID-19, he or she can still teach his or her classes, he said. The story is the same for students who need to be home, and a handful of Christian Heritage's international students are currently learning digitally from their home countries.
Students can learn from halfway around the world — on the first day of school Monday, for example, a student was following along from China during one of middle school teacher Bryan Evans' classes.
"There's about a one-second delay" in transmitting to China from Dalton, Evans said. "It's working good."
It's not only international students thousands of miles away who are engaging in virtual learning. It is also open to locals, although few chose that option, at least for opening day.
"I think only three or four" of the high school's roughly 170-plus students "are doing virtual learning today," said Anita Goddard, head of the high school. "Students seem to be excited to be back in school."
"Teenage life is social life," Goddard added with a chuckle. "There are good vibes here, and we've missed them at school."
"I'm glad I'm here," rather than home, said senior Lane Massengale. "To be honest, I was tired of being on the computer all the time, and it's easier to come here."
Not all courses translate as well to a virtual format, Massengale said. Teachers also have different expectations, and the sudden shift to complete virtual education this spring "made it tough to get everyone on the same page."
"I learn better being in person," said senior Emily Idom. "Learning online was challenging," especially early.
Because Christian Heritage School has a relatively small student body of 500, and classes are kept small (an average of roughly 14), the school can offer the virtual versus in-person choice daily, Harrison said. Schools and systems with more students often have to hold students who select virtual to that choice for weeks or even months.
"It is nice to have the (virtual) option if you do get sick, or even if you just need, like, a mental health day and need to stay home," said Idom, who has attended Christian Heritage School since kindergarten. Still, generally, "I'd rather be in this environment" than distance learning.
Christian Heritage focuses its mission around its four pillars of academics, arts, athletics and active faith, and those calling cards are best experienced in person, Harrison said. "Virtual is a good solution for the short term, but being here and experiencing those four pillars is what Christian Heritage is all about."
When the 2019-20 academic year concluded its final months in virtual fashion, students missed a sense of closure to the year, too, Idom said. "I never felt like I really finished my junior year."
"We want to get things back to normal as much as possible" for students, families and staff, Harrison said. "We want to get back that school spirit and energy.''
