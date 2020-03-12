Dalton's Christian Heritage School will close its campus on Monday through Friday, March 27, "due to the national, state, and local impacts that" the new coronavirus (COVID-19) "is currently having across the country," Head of School Kent Harrison said Thursday.
All extra-curricular activities, including athletic practices and games, have been suspended during the campus-closure period.
The school’s spring break will go on as scheduled, Monday, March 30, through Friday, April 3.
Check back for updates
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.