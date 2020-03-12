Christian Heritage

Dalton's Christian Heritage School will close its campus on Monday through Friday, March 27, "due to the national, state, and local impacts that" the new coronavirus (COVID-19) "is currently having across the country," Head of School Kent Harrison said Thursday.

All extra-curricular activities, including athletic practices and games, have been suspended during the campus-closure period.

The school’s spring break will go on as scheduled, Monday, March 30, through Friday, April 3.

