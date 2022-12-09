Christmas time is coming! Coming to the Chatsworth Depot that is.
The oldest public building in Chatsworth has been decorated with trees, holiday scenes, special Christmas-themed operating model trains, wreaths and other holiday decor. Bring the family to enjoy the festive Christmas atmosphere.
The depot is at 219 N. First Ave. in downtown Chatsworth and is owned by the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society. The special hours for the 2022 Christmas at the Depot are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17. The event is free, but donations to the depot are always appreciated.
The depot’s G-Scale train has a winter coat of snow applied, and a special Christmas train is running on the display. The trees on the G-Scale model railroad have been decorated for the season with shiny Christmas balls. A visiting Lionel Christmas train is traveling through a beautiful winter wonderland as several theme park rides are in operation on the miniature Lionel railroad in the station agent’s office.
Light refreshments will be served. Start a new family tradition by visiting the Chatsworth Depot all decked out for Christmas.
For more information check out the depot on Facebook.
