Christmas market held

The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) recently held its annual event to benefit the scholarship fund. The annual Christmas auction was switched to a Christmas market due to the pandemic, and was held at the Dalton Golf & Country Club. The drop-in event featured over 200 items for sale. The goal was set for $10,000, and it was met, thanks to DWMREA members and community members that supported and shopped at the market. Shaw Industries made a $500 donation to the goal. From left are Susan Ritchie, DWMREA market committee; Twinkle Chitwood, DWMREA market committee co-chair; Dorothy Gray, DWMREA market committee co-chair; and Ann Compton, DWMREA market committee.