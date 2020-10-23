Christmas Sale upcoming

The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society holds its annual Christmas Sale on Friday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be holiday decor and much more.Masks are required. The event is at the Crown Garden and Archives, 715 Chattanooga Ave. For more information, call (706) 278-0217. Pictured are Vivian Chance, left, director of the sales, and Dorothy Gray, director of pricing.

Contributed photo