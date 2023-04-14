To submit information for the church news section, send an email to church.briefs@daltoncitizen.com, call (706) 217-6397 or mail to or drop it off at our office: Dalton Daily Citizen, 308 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton, GA, 30720.
• Bridging the Gap Ministries of Dalton celebrates its 19th church anniversary on Sunday at 10 a.m. with their own Bishop William C. Simpson III as the morning speaker. Please join the church for this very special occasion. The church is at 514 MLK Jr. Blvd.
• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.
• Hopewell Baptist Church celebrates its 144th Homecoming and church anniversary on Sunday, May 21. The 11 a.m. special guests are Bishop William C. Simpson and the Bridging the Gap Church family, and the special guests for the 3 p.m. services are Pastor Charles Catchings and the Liberty Baptist Church family. Pastor Windell Smith extends an invitation to come and join in a fellowship meal and a day of worship service. The church is at 3527 Airport Road.
• Liberty Baptist Church invites everyone to its “Family and Friends Day” on Sunday, April 30. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and the morning service is at 11. The Hands of Praise are the special guests and Pastor Charles Catchings delivers the message. The theme is “The Cross Brings Family and Friends Together” (John 12:32). Attendees will wear denim and an Italian dinner will be served after the service.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. People can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Holy Eucharist services are Sunday at 8 a.m. (rite one) and 10:30 (rite two).
— Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and 9:45 in the Parish Hall.
— “Messy Church” is Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m.
— Holy Eucharist services are Thursdays at 10:15 a.m. at Royal Oaks.
— Bible study led by the Rev. Rick Tiff are Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
• Brother Ray Wolford, an evangelist and recording Southern gospel artist from Virginia, ministers at Valley Brook Church of God May 19-21 (Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m.; Sunday, May 21, at 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m.). The church is at 1474 Mineral Springs Road. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call (770) 548-6653.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
• Wayne Naugle, the founder of Families 4 Families, is the special guest speaker Sunday at Whitfield Baptist Church at 6 p.m. Naugle and his wife Kelli have five biological children along with two children that have been adopted through foster care. His family has walked the road of home compliance, court dates, case workers and adoption. He knows and understands the stress it can have on the entire family. Families 4 Families is dedicated to supporting the entire family and helping families who are involved or interested in getting involved in helping children by fostering or adopting a child. Whitfield Baptist Church is at 2134 Dug Gap Road. Pastor Wayne Cofield invites everyone and there will be a nursery available.
