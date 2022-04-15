• ChristChurch Presbyterian has two special musical events in May. On Sunday, May 1, Hymn Prov plays hymns in the ChristChurch Sanctuary at 4 p.m. On Friday, May 13, the Triumphant Quartet performs in the Recreation Place auditorium at 7 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public. Hymn Prov is a gathering of Nashville studio musicians who will play hymn selections through improvisation. Triumphant Quartet is a group of talented musicians from Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. No tickets are required, but seating is limited. Doors open for seating an hour before each performance begins. For more information, visit ccpdalton.org, call the church office at (706) 529-2911 or stop by the Common Ground Coffeeshop on the south end of ChristChurch at 510 S. Tibbs Road.
• The Church Women United theme for May Friendship Day is “It’s Up To You In 2022.” A special luncheon is Friday, May 6, at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center at noon. All past and current members are encouraged to attend and bring a guest. President Reba Jackson can be contacted at rjackson74@gmail.com for more information.
• The Concerned Clergy of Greater Whitfield County hosts a Resurrection Concert at True Gospel Pentecostal Church on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The Resurrection Choir will bring inspirational music focusing on the observance of Easter. The church is at 500 Straight St.
• The Concerned Clergy of Greater Whitfield County has an Easter Sonrise Service on Sunday at 6 a.m. at Vick’s Apostolic Pure Holiness Church at 735 Beaverdale Road N.E. The service is to celebrate the resurrection of Christ. Bishop William Simpson III, the pastor of Bridging the Gap Ministries, delivers the message. The community is invited to share in the worship experience.
• Five Springs United Methodist Church (2823 Five Springs Road) invites everyone to its Easter week services:
— Good Friday service, tonight at 6.
— Easter Sunrise service, Sunday at 7:30 a.m.
— Easter Cantata and worship service, Sunday at 10:30 a.m.
• Five Springs United Methodist Church invites you to bring your children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews ages 1 to fifth grade for an Easter egg hunt on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. One adult is required to stay with your child/children. Refreshments will be served. The church is at 2823 Five Springs Road.
• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church (2823 Five Springs Road) is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.
• Hillcrest Baptist Church has a benefit yard sale Saturday at 7 a.m. at 1223 Dawnville Road.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Easter week activities are: today at noon, Good Friday service at the church followed by a service at Royal Oaks Retirement Home at 2:45; Sunday, Easter services at 8 and 10:30 a.m., brunch at 9 a.m. and an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
— The Rev. Rick Tiff hosts a Bible study in person in the Parrish Hall and on Zoom every Thursday at 6 p.m.
• Whitfield Baptist Church has a special Easter service with special singing by The Ladies Trio and the Whitfield Baptist choir at 11 a.m on Sunday. Also, pastor and founder Wayne Cofield will preach on the Resurrection. After the service there will be a candy hunt for all the children. A nursery will be provided for all services. The church is at 2134 Dug Gap Road.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
