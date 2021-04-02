Church news for April 2

• Ladies of Lee Leading Worship will be Sunday, April 11, at 10:30 a.m. at ChristChurch Presbyterian, 510 S. Tibbs Road in Dalton.
• The Concerned Clergy of Dalton-Whitfield County hosts a drive-up Easter sunrise service Sunday at 6 a.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St. The service is in the community center parking lot near the pavilion. You can observe the service without getting out of your vehicle. Patricia Gross of Grace Ministries will deliver the message. A light breakfast will be catered by Bridging the Gap Ministries. Organizers invite everyone to "come and worship with us as we celebrate the resurrection of Christ."
• The Dalton Seventh-day Adventist Church holds a creekside "Sonrise" service behind the church on Sunday at 7 a.m. The church is at 300 S. Tibbs Road. "There will be singing, poetry, Scripture reading, personal testimonies and a brief message," Pastor Michael Jones said. "We cordially invite all those interested in the blessings of that morning to join us. You may have to bundle up, but we will enjoy the fellowship and other blessings. Several outdoor fire pits will be burning." A special feature is that families who desire to may bring a picnic breakfast and eat together at the picnic tables at the close of the event, he added. In case of severe weather, the service will be in the sanctuary.
• Dalton First United Methodist Church hosts the Dalton Citywide Marriage Retreat 2021 featuring international speakers and bestselling authors Bill and Pam Farrel on Friday, April 23, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, April 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $15 per person, a book will be provided and scholarships are available. Childcare is provided. Join in person or watch online with a secure live video link that will be sent out the day of the events. To register, call (706) 278-8494 ext. 102 or visit https://dfumc.wufoo.com/forms/dalton-marriage-confer ence-april-23-24-2021. According to organizers, the Farrels "will encourage and entertain while providing some of the greatest tips for all of your relationships. Their practical wisdom, personal style and humorous presentation will enrich you as you make the differences work for you." The couple has been married and in ministry for 39 years. The Farrels have written 46 books including "Men Are Like Waffles, Women Are Like Spaghetti." They have spoken to a variety of groups: overseas for missions, the military and government-sponsored events; in the United States and Canada for churches, conference centers, community groups and businesses.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Dalton is holding special Holy Week services. Due to limited number of seating, please call the church at (706) 278-8857 to make a reservation
-- Good Friday, Stations of the Cross: today, noon and 6 p.m.
-- Easter Sunday: 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon service.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.