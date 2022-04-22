• ChristChurch Presbyterian has two special musical events in May. On Sunday, May 1, Hymn Prov plays hymns in the ChristChurch Sanctuary at 4 p.m. On Friday, May 13, the Triumphant Quartet performs in the Recreation Place auditorium at 7 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public. Hymn Prov is a gathering of Nashville studio musicians who will play hymn selections through improvisation. Triumphant Quartet is a group of talented musicians from Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. No tickets are required, but seating is limited. Doors open for seating an hour before each performance begins. For more information, visit ccpdalton.org, call the church office at (706) 529-2911 or stop by the Common Ground Coffeeshop on the south end of ChristChurch at 510 S. Tibbs Road.
• The Church Women United theme for May Friendship Day is “It’s Up To You In 2022.” A special luncheon is Friday, May 6, at the Mack C. Gaston Community Center at noon. All past and current members are encouraged to attend and bring a guest. President Reba Jackson can be contacted at rjackson74@gmail.com for more information.
• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church (2823 Five Springs Road) is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.
• The annual National Day of Prayer is observed in Dalton with a prayer meeting and rally on Thursday, May 5, at noon at the Burr Performing Arts Park at 101 S. Hamilton St. in downtown Dalton. This year’s theme is “Exalt the Lord, who has established us.” There will be special singing but the emphasis as it is each year will be to pray for our city, county and country including our youth; local, state and national officials; and those that serve in our military. There will be a special time in prayer for those who have lost loved ones in Ukraine, and a prayer for peace. Everyone is urged to attend and join in prayer for our nation and world. Please bring a lawn chair if you would like to sit. The program concludes no later than 12:50 p.m. For more information, contact Pastor Rick Spence, the moderator of the steering committee for The National Day of Prayer for Whitfield County, at (706) 264-8124.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Sunday school titled “What You Don’t Know About the Episcopal Church” at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parrish Hall
— The Rev. Rick Tiff hosts a Bible study in person in the Parrish Hall and on Zoom every Thursday at 6 p.m.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.