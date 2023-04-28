To submit information for the church news section, send an email to church.briefs@daltoncitizen.com, call (706) 217-6397 or mail to or drop it off at our office: Dalton Daily Citizen, 308 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton, GA 30720.
• Calling all past and present members of the Dalton-Whitfield unit of Church Women United. May Friendship Day will be celebrated Friday, May 12, at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church at 101 S. Selvidge St. The guest speaker will be Pamela Cudd, CEO for City of Refuge Dalton. Church Women United’s goal is to continue the organization’s core values: faith, service, education, advocacy, diversity and social justice. President Reba Bonds extends an invitation to all Church Women United members to join the May Friendship Day program. For additional information, please contact Bonds at (706) 483-7203.
• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 9 to 10 a.m., serving in the fellowship hall.• Hopewell Baptist Church celebrates its 144th Homecoming and church anniversary on Sunday, May 21. The 11 a.m. special guests are Bishop William C. Simpson and the Bridging the Gap Church family, and the special guests for the 3 p.m. services are Pastor Charles Catchings and the Liberty Baptist Church family. Pastor Windell Smith extends an invitation to come and join in a fellowship meal and a day of worship service. The church is at 3527 Airport Road.
• Liberty Baptist Church invites everyone to its Family and Friends Day on Sunday, April 30. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and the morning service is at 11. The Hands of Praise are the special guests and Pastor Charles Catchings delivers the message. The theme is “The Cross Brings Family and Friends Together” (John 12:32). Attendees will wear denim, and an Italian dinner will be served after the service.
• The next session of the Murray County Singing Convention is at Smyrna Baptist Church on Saturday, April 29. Singing starts at 2 p.m. and features some old favorites from earlier days but also songs from the newest convention songbooks. Congregational singing with a few specials — no admission charge — just good music and fellowship. Food to follow. For more information, see the church website or call Tim Howard at (706) 695-2740. The church is at 1913 Smyrna Church Road.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. People can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Holy Eucharist services are Sunday, April 30, at 8 a.m. (rite one) and 10:30 (rite two).
— Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and 9:45 in the Parish Hall.
— Strength in Stillness, a Christian meditation service, is Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m.
— Confirmation classes are in the Parish Hall on Tuesday, May 2, at 11 a.m. and Wednesday, May 3, at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
— A Holy Eucharist Service is Thursday, May 4, at 10:15 a.m. at Royal Oaks. Bible study is at 6 p.m.
— A Cinco de Mayo celebration and fundraiser is Saturday, May 6, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the church.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.• Brother Ray Wolford, an evangelist and recording Southern gospel artist from Virginia, ministers at Valley Brook Church of God May 19-21 (Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m.; Sunday, May 21, at 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m.). The church is at 1474 Mineral Springs Road. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call (770) 548-6653.
• Varnell United Methodist Church hosts a special night of praise as they invite the Holy Spirit to join the church during Bring the Fire Home: Rekindling the Spirit on Sunday, May 7, at 6 p.m. The guest speaker is Tom Atkins, and Asbury students share their testimonies. Everyone is invited. The church is at 3485 Highway 2 in Cohutta. For more information, contact the church at (706) 694-8023.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
