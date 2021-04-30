Church news for April 30

• Antioch Baptist Church has a community yard sale on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your items to sell or come by to shop. The church is at 1205 Antioch Road.
• The Table at ChristChurch Presbyterian presents Lt. Clebe McClary on Thursday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m. at Common Ground Coffee Shop, 510 S. Tibbs Road.
• The annual National Day of Prayer is observed locally with a prayer meeting and rally Thursday at noon at Burr Performing Arts Park in Downtown Dalton at 101 S. Hamilton St. This year's theme is "Leaning on the Everlasting Arms." There will be special singing but the emphasis, as it is each year, is to pray for our city, county and country including our youth, local, state and national officials, and those who serve in our military. There will be a special time for prayer for those who lost loved ones due to COVID-19. Everyone is invited. Bring a lawn chair if you would like to sit. The program will end no later than 12:50 p.m. For more information, contact Pastor Rick Spence, moderator of the steering committee for The National Day of Prayer for Whitfield County, at (706) 264-8124.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
