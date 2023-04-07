To submit information for the church news section, send an email to church.briefs@daltoncitizen.com, call (706) 217-6397 or mail to or drop it off at our office: Dalton Daily Citizen, 308 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton, GA, 30720.
• Antioch Baptist Church, 1205 Antioch Drive, hosts an Easter sunrise service on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. (rain or shine). Ronald Guffey preaches and breakfast is at 8 in the Fellowship Hall. Everyone is invited to celebrate the Lord’s resurrection and to eat afterwards.
• The Concerned Clergy of Greater Whitfield County has an Easter sunrise service on Sunday at 7 a.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church (2014 MLK Jr. Blvd.) to celebrate the resurrection of Christ. Pastor Detria Smith of Vick’s Apostolic Church delivers the message. Breakfast is served immediately following the service. The public is invited.
• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.
• Hopewell Baptist Church celebrates its 144th Homecoming and church anniversary on Sunday, May 21. The 11 a.m. special guests are Bishop William Simpson and the Bridging the Gap Church family, and the special guests for the 3 p.m. services are Pastor Charles Catchings and the Liberty Baptist Church family. Pastor Windell Smith extends an invitation to come and join in a fellowship meal and a day of worship service. The church is at 3527 Airport Road.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. People can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Good Friday service is today at noon.
— Holy Eucharist Easter Sunday services are at 8 a.m. (rite one) and 10:30 (rite two).
— There is no Sunday school. A church brunch is at 9 a.m. followed by an Easter egg hunt at 9:30.
— There is a Maundy Thursday service on Thursday.
— Holy Eucharist services are Thursdays at 10:15 a.m. at Royal Oaks.
— Bible study led by the Rev. Rick Tiff is Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.
— Sunday school is Sunday at 9 a.m. and 9:45 in the Parish Hall.
— An evening prayer service is nightly at 6:15 in the sanctuary.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
• Brother Ray Wolford, an evangelist and recording Southern gospel artist from Virginia, ministers at Valley Brook Church of God May 19-21 (Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m.; Sunday, May 21, at 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m.). The church is at 1474 Mineral Springs Road. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call (770) 548-6653.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
