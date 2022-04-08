• ChristChurch Presbyterian has two special musical events in May. On Sunday, May 1, Hymn Prov plays hymns in the ChristChurch Sanctuary at 4 p.m. On Friday, May 13, the Triumphant Quartet performs in the Recreation Place Auditorium at 7 p.m. Both events are free and open to the public. Hymn Prov is a gathering of Nashville studio musicians who will play hymn selections through improvisation. Triumphant Quartet is a group of talented musicians from Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The group got their start together in 2003 performing at the Louise Mandrell Theater and have been performing together across the country. In 2019 Triumphant received a Dove award for its album “Yes,” voted Southern Gospel Album of the Year. No tickets are required, but seating is limited. Doors open for seating an hour before each performance begins. For more information, visit ccpdalton.org, call the church office at (706) 529-2911 or stop by the Common Ground Coffeeshop on the south end of ChristChurch at 510 S. Tibbs Road.
• The Concerned Clergy of Greater Whitfield County hosts a Resurrection Concert at True Gospel Pentecostal Church on Saturday, April 16, at 5:30 p.m. The Resurrection Choir will bring inspirational music that will focus on the observance of Easter. The church is at 500 Straight St.
• The Concerned Clergy of Greater Whitfield County has an Easter Sonrise Service on Sunday, April 17, at 6 a.m. at Vick’s Apostolic Pure Holiness Church at 735 Beaverdale Road N.E. The service is to celebrate the resurrection of Christ. Bishop William Simpson III, the pastor of Bridging the Gap Ministries, delivers the message. The community is invited to share in the worship experience.
• Five Springs United Methodist Church (2823 Five Springs Road) invites everyone to its Easter week services:
— Palm Sunday, Sunday, at 11 a.m.
— Maundy Thursday, Thursday, at 6 p.m.
— Good Friday Service, Friday, April 15, at 6 p.m.
— Easter Sunrise Service, Sunday, April 17, at 7:30 a.m.
— Easter Cantata and worship service, Sunday, April 17, at 10:30 a.m.
• Five Springs United Methodist Church invites you to bring your children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews ages 1 to fifth grade for an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16, from 1 to 3 p.m. One adult is required to stay with your child/children. Refreshments will be served. The church is at 2823 Five Springs Road.
• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church (2823 Five Springs Road) is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• Randy Tedder, a member of the USA Patriots disabled veterans softball team, gives his testimony at Salem United Methodist Church on Sunday with the worship hour beginning at 11 a.m. The church is at 597 LaFayette Road. Pastor Mark Millican invites everyone. For more information, call (706) 217-5565.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Easter week activities are: Saturday at 9:30 a.m., Hug Your Church and Adopt-A-Mile; Sunday at 9 and 9:45 a.m., Christian education lessons: “Stories You Need To Know About St. Mark’s”; today through Wednesday at 6:15 p.m., Lenten evening prayer services; Wednesday at 12:15 p.m., Stations of the Cross; Thursday at 7 p.m., Maundy Thursday service; Friday, April 15, at noon, Good Friday service; Sunday, April 17, Easter services at 8 and 10:30 p.m., brunch at 9 a.m. and an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
— The Rev. Rick Tiff hosts a Bible study in person in the Parrish Hall and on Zoom every Thursday at 6 p.m.
• Old Tradition Southern Gospel Group ministers at Valley Brook Church of God on Sunday at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
