To submit information for the church news section, send an email to church.briefs@daltoncitizen.com, call (706) 217-6397 or mail to or drop it off at our office: Dalton Daily Citizen, 308 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton, GA 30720.
• Church Women United is inviting the women of the community to help it make a difference. The theme this year is “Living a Legacy of Love: Doing God’s Work.” It is based on Acts 20:35.
— Sept. 13 will be Human Rights Day. The meeting will be at the Emery Center. Curtis Rivers will be the guest speaker. A food and donation drive will be held for City of Refuge Dalton. Attendees are asked to bring canned goods.
— Oct. 10, meet at First Presbyterian on Selvidge Street.
— Nov. 10, World Community Day will be observed at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. The guest speaker will be Chelsea DeWaters, Murray/Whitfield CASA Program manager, Family Support Council.
Light refreshments will be provided, and all meetings will begin at 11 a.m. Please feel free to send a representative or a committee from your church or community group. You may RSVP by emailing RBJackson74@gmail.com or calling or texting (706) 483-7203. For more information, visit www.churchwomenunited.net.
• Hopewell Baptist Church will celebrate Family and Friends Day on Sunday, Aug. 20. A fellowship meal will be shared after the morning worship service. The 3 p.m. guests will be Bishop Nicky P. Starling and the New Harvest Ministries church family. Pastor Windell Smith extends a warm invitation to come and share in this special day. The church is at 3527 Airport Road.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. People can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Sunday, Aug. 13, Holy Eucharist Services, rite one at 8 a.m., rite two and children’s church at 10:30; adult Sunday school at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall; Ministry Fair at noon in the Parish Hall (informational exhibits and signups for all church ministries, taco lunch, Cathedral Book Store, bake/cake sale).
— Wednesday, Aug. 16, Messy Church for community children and families, 5 to 7 p.m. in the Parish Hall, meal provided. Lessons, music and games.
— Thursday, Aug. 17, Holy Eucharist Service at Royal Oaks at 10:15 a.m.; Bible study at 6 p.m.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
• Whitfield Baptist has its 28th annual Awesome Preaching in August each Tuesday night in August. On Aug. 15 Don Sisk will preach. Sisk, the longtime president and director of BIMI in Chattanooga, still travels to churches around the world, preaching and teaching the Word of God at the age of 90. The Whitfield Baptist Choir will sing along with the church trio. On Aug. 22 Pastor Mike Jones will preach and The Vision quartet will sing. On Aug. 29 Pastor Ben Tanner will preach and the Philadelphia Christian School Choir will sing. The pastor of Whitfield Baptist, Wayne Cofield, invites everyone each Tuesday night at 7. The church is at 2134 Dug Gap Road in Dalton. A nursery will be provided for each service.
• Liberty Baptist Church will celebrate the seventh pastoral anniversary of Pastor Charles and First Lady Gay Catchings on Sunday, Aug. 13. Morning service will be held at 11 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Wade Broome as the speaker. Lunch will be served at Dot’s Place, with a 3 p.m. service to be held back at the church. Special guests will be Rev. Randy Livsey and Greater Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church from Cartersville. Liberty Baptist is at 504 South Pentz Street in Dalton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.