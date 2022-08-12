• Five Springs United Methodist Church (2823 Five Springs Road) celebrates Homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 10:30 a.m. Les Connell, a previous minister at the church, is the guest speaker. A covered dish lunch follows the service. Everyone is invited.
• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church (2823 Five Springs Road) is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.
• The Hopewell Baptist Church family celebrates and honors its Pastor Windell Smith and first lady Cynthia Smith for their dedicated service for 17 years on Sunday, Sept. 17. The special guests for the 11 a.m. services are Bishop William Simpson and the Bridging the Gap Church family. The special guests for the 3 p.m. services are Pastor Kenneth Brown and the Galilee Baptist Church family of Cedartown. A fellowship meal will be served after the morning worship services. The church is at 3527 Airport Road. Everyone is welcome to attend this special occasion.
• The Liberty Missionary Baptist Church invites everyone to celebrate the sixth pastoral anniversary for Pastor Charles D. Catchings and first lady Gay Catchings at the church (504 S. Pentz St.) on Sunday at 3 p.m. There will not be a morning service but dinner is at 1 p.m. Special guests are the Rev. Randy B. Livsey and the Greater Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church family of Cartersville. The colors for this special occasion are black and white. For more information, call Pastor Wade Broome at (706) 264-8083 or Mary Suttles at (706) 463-1766.
• Mt. Carmel Baptist Church holds revival Monday through Friday with services at 7 nightly. The Rev. Micca Gillespie will preach. The church is at 2651 Mt. Carmel Church Road in Chatsworth. Pastor Ryan Sanford welcomes everyone to attend.
• Riverbend Baptist Church (3043 Riverbend Road S.) holds Homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 7, with a service at 10:30 a.m. Gene and Jordan Rymer will sing and former Pastor Jimmy Patterson will preach. Dinner will be served in the Fellowship Hall adjacent to the church after the service. There is no evening service. Pastor Lewis Campbell welcomes those who can attend.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Holy Eucharist and devotion for Royal Oaks residents are Thursdays at 10:15 a.m.
— Bible study led by the Rev. Rick Tiff is Thursday at 6 p.m.
— Holy Eucharist services are Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
— Sunday school is at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall.
— On Sunday there is a “Blessing of the Backpacks” at both services. There is a community book fair presented by The Cathedral Book Store in Atlanta at 9:15 a.m. and noon, a ministries’ fair at noon and a potluck lunch at noon.
— “Messy Church” is Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
• Valley Brook Church of God hosts Evangelist Ray Wolford, a recording artist from Virginia, Sunday at 10:45 a.m. and at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Bring the sick, unsaved, those bound with habits, believing for deliverance. The church is at 1474 Mineral Springs Road. For more information, call (770) 548-6653.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
• Whitfield Baptist continues “Awesome Preaching in August” each Tuesday night at 7 during the month. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, the guest preacher is Pastor Kyle Coker from Rydal. Brother Coker is the pastor of Glade Baptist Church and will bring youth from his church to provide the special singing. Whitfield Baptist is at 2134 Dug Gap Road. Pastor Wayne Cofield invites everyone. A nursery is available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.