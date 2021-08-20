Church news for Aug. 20

• Antioch Baptist Church has a community yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your items to sell or come by to shop. The church is at 1205 Antioch Road.
• Dalton Anglican Fellowship is working toward establishing an orthodox and evangelical fellowship of like-minded Anglicans or other Christians interested in the Anglican way. This is a group committed to the authority of Scripture and worship according to the Book of Common Prayer. The group is in formation and will be associated with the Anglican Diocese of the South. If interested in this group, please email past orgoggans@gmail.com or call (706) 506-1241.
• The next session of the Murray County Singing Convention is at Smyrna Baptist Church on Saturday, Aug. 28. The event highlights congregational singing from the latest Southern gospel convention songs published by various companies but will also include specials and old favorites. Modified a bit to allow for social distancing and accommodations for current protocols, there will not be the traditional meal, and singing starts at 2 p.m.
