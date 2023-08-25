To submit information for the church news section, send an email to church.briefs@daltoncitizen.com, call (706) 217-6397 or mail to or drop it off at our office: Dalton Daily Citizen, 308 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton, GA 30720.
• Church Women United is inviting the women of the community to help it make a difference. The theme this year is “Living a Legacy of Love: Doing God’s Work.” It is based on Acts 20:35.
— Sept. 13 will be Human Rights Day. The meeting will be at the Emery Center. Curtis Rivers will be the guest speaker. A food and donation drive will be held for City of Refuge Dalton. Attendees are asked to bring canned goods.
— Oct. 10, meet at First Presbyterian on Selvidge Street. After the meeting a tour of City of Refuge Dalton will be presented by Pamela Cudd.
— Nov. 10, World Community Day will be observed at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. The guest speaker will be Chelsea DeWaters, Murray/Whitfield CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) Program manager, Family Support Council.
Light refreshments will be provided, and all meetings will begin at 11 a.m. Please feel free to send a representative or a committee from your church or community group. You may RSVP by emailing RBJackson74@gmail.com or calling or texting (706) 483-7203. For more information, visit www.churchwomenunited.net.
• A Mountain Dulcimer Concert with professional players Jeff Furman and Stephen Seifert will be Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. in the First Baptist Church youth center. Dulcimer workshops will be on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Call (706) 313-9533 for information.
• Holly Creek Baptist Church holds an informational meeting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, regarding a May 2024 pilgrimage to Israel and Rome. The group will meet in the church sanctuary at 422 Holly Creek Cool Springs Road in Chatsworth. For more information or to register, please call the church office at (706) 695-8522.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. People can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Sunday, Aug. 27, Holy Eucharist Services, rite one at 8 a.m., rite two and children’s church at 10:30; adult Sunday school at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall; Keep Watch: Church’s Response to Suicide and Mental Health issues at 12:30 p.m. preceded by lunch.
— Thursday, Aug. 31, Holy Eucharist Service at Royal Oaks at 10:15 a.m.; Bible study at 6 p.m.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
• Whitfield Baptist concludes its 28th annual Awesome Preaching in August on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. Pastor Ben Tanner from Demorest will preach and the Philadelphia Christian School Choir from Calhoun will sing. The pastor of Whitfield Baptist, Wayne Cofield, invites everyone. The church is at 2134 Dug Gap Road in Dalton. A nursery will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.