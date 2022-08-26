• Faith Silver Circle, a ministry of Faith Worship Center, is holding a bench raffle. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased through Venmo@FaithWorshipCenter. If you buy tickets through Venmo, please call the church at (706) 695-6866 and leave a message for Joanie Calabretta and your phone number will be put on your tickets. You can also purchase tickets from Mary Weaver at (706) 260-0344 or Joanie Calabretta at (706) 889-9931 and they will set up a time to meet. You can also mail a check to Faith Worship Center, P.O. Box 638, Chatsworth, GA, 30705. The drawing is Saturday, Sept. 10, at Faith Worship Center, 189 Hyden Tyler Road in Chatsworth. There will also be a free movie night and hot dogs and concessions will be sold. Everyone is invited.
• Five Springs United Methodist Church (2823 Five Springs Road) celebrates Homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 10:30 a.m. Les Connell, a previous minister at the church, is the guest speaker. A covered dish lunch follows the service. Everyone is invited.
• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church (2823 Five Springs Road) is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.
• The Hopewell Baptist Church family celebrates and honors its Pastor Windell Smith and first lady Cynthia Smith for their dedicated service for 17 years on Sunday, Sept. 17. The special guests for the 11 a.m. services are Bishop William Simpson and the Bridging the Gap Church family. The special guests for the 3 p.m. services are Pastor Kenneth Brown and the Galilee Baptist Church family of Cedartown. A fellowship meal will be served after the morning worship services. The church is at 3527 Airport Road. Everyone is welcome to attend this special occasion.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Holy Eucharist and devotion for Royal Oaks residents are Thursdays at 10:15 a.m.
— Bible study led by the Rev. Rick Tiff is Thursday at 6 p.m.
— Holy Eucharist services are Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
— Sunday school is at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall.
— “Strength In Stillness: A Service of Prayer and Meditation” is Sunday at 4 p.m.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
• Whitfield Baptist concludes “Awesome Preaching in August” Tuesday at 7 p.m. with guest preacher Kenny Kuykendall, pastor of Cross Roads Baptist Church in Lawrenceville. Also, The Philadelphia Baptist Christian School Choir from Calhoun provides the special singing. This 65-voice choir consist of students from grades first through twelve under the direction of Pastor Tim McCulley and school administrator Will Allen. Whitfield Baptist is at 2134 Dug Gap Road. Pastor Wayne Cofield invites everyone. A nursery is available.
