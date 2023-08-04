To submit information for the church news section, send an email to church.briefs@daltoncitizen.com, call (706) 217-6397 or mail to or drop it off at our office: Dalton Daily Citizen, 308 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton, GA 30720.
• The Dalton Shrine Club presents the 26th Annual Gospel Singing on Friday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m. at Carolyn Baptist Church, 2305 Cleveland Highway in Dalton. The singing features Karen Peck and New River, The Hullenders and The Greesons.
• Hopewell Baptist Church will celebrate Family and Friends Day on Sunday, Aug. 20. A fellowship meal will be shared after the morning worship service. The 3 p.m. guests will be Bishop Nicky P. Starling and the New Harvest Ministries church family. Pastor Windell Smith extends a warm invitation to come and share in this special day. The church is at 3527 Airport Road.
• Riverbend Baptist Church holds a homecoming service on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 10:30 a.m. Instruments of Grace from LaFayette will sing and Gerald Clark of Ellijay will bring the message. Lewis Campbell is the pastor. There will be no Sunday evening service. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 3043 S. Riverbend Road.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. People can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Sunday, Aug. 6, Holy Eucharist Services, rite one at 8 a.m., rite two and children’s church at 10:30; adult Sunday school at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall; Blessing of the Backpacks both services.
— Thursday, Aug. 10, Holy Eucharist Service at Royal Oaks at 10:15 a.m.; Bible study at 6 p.m.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
• Whitfield Baptist has its 28th annual Awesome Preaching in August each Tuesday night in August. On Aug. 8 Terry Ellis will preach and the Morrison Sisters will sing. On Aug. 15 Don Sisk will preach and the Whitfield Baptist Choir will sing. On Aug. 22 Pastor Mike Jones will preach and The Vision quartet will sing. On Aug. 29 Pastor Ben Tanner will preach and the Philadelphia Christian School Choir will sing. The pastor of Whitfield Baptist, Wayne Cofield, invites everyone each Tuesday night at 7. The church is at 2134 Dug Gap Road in Dalton. A nursery will be provided for each service.
