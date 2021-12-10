Church news for Dec. 10

• The choir and orchestra program "Agnus Dei: Lamb of God Born to Us," a concert of worship for Christmas by Michael W. Smith and David Hamilton, is Sunday, Dec. 19, in the sanctuary at Dalton First United Methodist Church at 8:45 a.m., 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. "We encourage you to invite your family and friends to join you for this Christ-centered program," a church official said. "It will include Scriptural narrations and beautiful music that combine the best of Michael’s newer carols and those historically familiar." The community is invited.

Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.

• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

