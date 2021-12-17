Church news for Dec. 17

• The choir and orchestra program "Agnus Dei: Lamb of God Born to Us," a concert of worship for Christmas by Michael W. Smith and David Hamilton, is Sunday at 8:45 a.m., 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the sanctuary at Dalton First United Methodist Church. "We encourage you to invite your family and friends to join you for this Christ-centered program," a church official said. "It will include Scriptural narrations and beautiful music that combine the best of Michael’s newer carols and those historically familiar." The community is invited.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
