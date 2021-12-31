Church news for Dec. 31

• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Dalton offers several events:
-- "Messy Church: Church, But Now How You Know It" is Wednesday, Jan. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be family fun and faith formative activities for all ages. Everyone meets together to learn about Christ through games, crafts, music and storytelling from the Bible. The group gathers for a snack or meal to build relations with each other through God and the world. The group meets the first Wednesday of each month. For more information, email admin@stmarksdal ton.org or call (706) 278-8857.
-- The Good Book Club offers a free virtual study of Exodus beginning Thursday, Jan. 6, and continuing for six weeks presented by The Episcopal Church. Participate individually or on virtual groups and/or Zoom. To join, go to goodbookclub.org or contact donhoffmeyer@optilink.us
-- Bible study in the church Parish Hall led by the Rev. Rick Tiff is Thursday, Jan. 6, from 6 to 7 p.m. The group meets every Thursday. Many participants go out to eat afterwards.
-- "What You Don't Know About The Episcopal Church" is a 30-minute class beginning Sunday, Jan. 23, and continuing each Sunday at 9 and 9:45 a.m. and continuing in the church Parish Hall and other times/places to be determined.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
