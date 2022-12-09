• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Holy Eucharist services are Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. including children’s church.
— Sunday school is at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall.
— The congregational annual meeting, lunch and vestry election is Sunday at noon.
— Holy Eucharist services are at Royal Oaks on Thursday.
— Bible study led by the Rev. Rick Tiff is Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.
— The children’s Christmas pageant is Sunday, Dec. 18, at 10:30 a.m.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
