Church news for Feb. 11

• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities:
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
— The Rev. Rick Tiff hosts a Bible study on Zoom every Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.
— The in-person class “What You Don’t Know About The Episcopal Church” begins Sunday, Feb. 27. The 30-minute class is Sundays at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall and other times/places to be determined.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
