• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Holy Eucharist services are Sunday at 8 a.m. (rite one) and 10:30 (rite two).
— Sunday school is Sunday at 9 a.m. and 9:45.
— Worship and music Mardi Gras service with Bethel AME Church is Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. followed by a Shrove Tuesday pancake meal for the community in the parish hall at 7.
— On Wednesday, Feb. 22, “ashes to go” are at Dalton State College in the morning; an Ash Wednesday service is at noon at St. Mark’s sanctuary; an Ash Wednesday service is at 2 p.m. at Royal Oaks; and an Ash Wednesday service is at 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s sanctuary.
— On Saturday, Feb. 25, the “Lighten Their Load” program providing free laundry and drying is from 10 a.m. to noon.
— On Sunday, Feb. 26, the “Strength In Stillness” meditation program is at 4 p.m. in the parish hall.
— Bible study led by the Rev. Rick Tiff is Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.
— Holy Eucharist services are at Royal Oaks on Thursday at 10:15 a.m.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
