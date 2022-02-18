Church news
• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church (2823 Five Springs Road) will next be open March 2 and March 16 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall. The food pantry is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month.

• The Lore Family is at Friendship Baptist Church on Sunday at 6 pm. The church is at 3902 Lowery Lane in Rocky Face. Pastor Ronnie Smith invites everyone.

• “Hour of Praise,” a free gospel music concert to celebrate Black History Month, is Sunday, Feb. 27, at 1 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center. The event is sponsored by the Citizens of Dalton. Refreshments will be served.

Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities:

— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.

— The Rev. Rick Tiff hosts a Bible study on Zoom every Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.

— The in-person class “What You Don’t Know About The Episcopal Church” begins Sunday, Feb. 27. The 30-minute class is Sundays at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall and other times/places to be determined.

• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

