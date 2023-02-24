Church news
Carolyn Baptist Church hosts singer Kevin Spencer on Sunday, March 5, at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome. A love offering will be taken. The church is at 2305 Cleveland Highway.

• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.

Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:

— Holy Eucharist services are Thursday at 10:15 a.m. at Royal Oaks and Sunday at 8 a.m. (rite one) and 10:30 (rite two) at the church.

— On Saturday, the “Lighten Their Load” outreach program at Speed Queen Laundry (520 N. Glenwood Ave.) providing free laundry and drying is from 10 a.m. to noon.

— Sunday school is Sunday at 9 a.m. and 9:45. The topic is “Is God Pro-Life?”

— On Sunday, the “Strength In Stillness” Christian meditation program is at 4 p.m. in the parish hall.

— Bible study led by the Rev. Rick Tiff is Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.

— Holy Eucharist services are at Royal Oaks on Thursday at 10:15 a.m.

— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.

• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

