• Carolyn Baptist Church hosts singer Kevin Spencer on Sunday, March 5, at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome. A love offering will be taken. The church is at 2305 Cleveland Highway.
• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Holy Eucharist services are Thursday at 10:15 a.m. at Royal Oaks and Sunday at 8 a.m. (rite one) and 10:30 (rite two) at the church.
— On Saturday, the “Lighten Their Load” outreach program at Speed Queen Laundry (520 N. Glenwood Ave.) providing free laundry and drying is from 10 a.m. to noon.
— Sunday school is Sunday at 9 a.m. and 9:45. The topic is “Is God Pro-Life?”
— On Sunday, the “Strength In Stillness” Christian meditation program is at 4 p.m. in the parish hall.
— Bible study led by the Rev. Rick Tiff is Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.
— Holy Eucharist services are at Royal Oaks on Thursday at 10:15 a.m.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.