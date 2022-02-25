• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church (2823 Five Springs Road) will next be open March 2 and March 16 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall. The food pantry is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month.
• “Hour of Praise,” a free gospel music concert to celebrate Black History Month, is Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center. The event is sponsored by the Citizens of Dalton. Refreshments will be served.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities:
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
— The Rev. Rick Tiff hosts a Bible study in person and on Zoom every Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.
— The in-person class “What You Don’t Know About The Episcopal Church” is Sunday. The 30-minute class is on Sundays at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall and other times/places to be determined.
— On Wednesday, St. Mark’s holds Ash Wednesday services throughout the day at Dalton State College for students, faculty and staff; at noon at the St. Mark’s sanctuary; at 3 p.m. at Royal Oaks Retirement Home; and at 7 p.m. at the St. Mark’s sanctuary.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
• Evangelist Kurt Labouve will preach and sing at Whitfield Baptist Church Sunday at 6 p.m. LaBouve was born and raised in a Catholic home. Soon after losing his sight to a hereditary disease, he left home to attend a school for the blind. At the age of 18 he accepted Jesus Christ by faith as his personal savior. In 1982, he recorded his first gospel song “I Just Want To Thank You Jesus” in Nashville, Tennessee. Three years later, being heavily burdened to be used of God, he wrote a song titled “Send Me,” not realizing that in just a few weeks God would call him to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ. LaBouve has been serving the Lord with his wife Dale since 1988 as a Baptist preacher in evangelism, songwriting, and singing — all for the glory of God. Whitfield Baptist is at 2134 Dug Gap Road. Pastor Wayne Cofield invites everyone. A nursery will be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.