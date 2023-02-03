• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Bible study led by the Rev. Rick Tiff is Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.
— Holy Eucharist services are at Royal Oaks on Thursday.
— Holy Eucharist services are Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:30.
— Sunday school is Sunday at 9 a.m. and 9:45. The topic is “ChatGPT and the Church.”
— “Messy Church” for children of all ages is Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. The community is invited.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
• Whitfield Baptist Church celebrates its 45th anniversary and marks 45 years with Dr. Wayne Cofield as its pastor on Sunday, Feb. 12. Cofield’s son-in-law Mark Coffey, a missionary in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, preaches at 10 a.m. and his other son-in-law Pastor Trent Cornwell preaches during the afternoon service at 2:30. Cofield preaches at 11 a.m. Also, the church will have special singing by Keith and Christa Ware from Trenton and the church choir in all the services. For more information, visit www.whitfieldbaptist.com or call the church at (706) 278-6776.
