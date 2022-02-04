Church news for Feb. 4

• St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities:
-- The Good Book Club offers a free virtual study of Exodus presented by The Episcopal Church. Participate individually or on virtual groups and/or Zoom. To join, go to goodbookclub.org.
-- "Imagine Church," a virtual program of worship and music with Bishop Rob Wright speaking, is available at www.imaginechurch.online.
-- For weekly Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark's Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark's Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
-- The Rev. Rick Tiff hosts a Bible study on Zoom every Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.
-- "Messy Church: Church, But Not How You Know It" meets Wednesday, Feb. 16. There are family, fun and faith-formative activities for all ages. Everyone meets together to learn about Christ through games, crafts, music and storytelling from the Bible. Attendees gather for a snack or meal and build relationships with each other, God and the world. For more information, visit the church Facebook page.
-- The in-person class "What You Don't Know About The Episcopal Church" begins Sunday, Feb. 20. The 30-minute class is Sundays at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall and other times/places to be determined.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
• Whitfield Baptist Church celebrates its 44th anniversary Sunday with two special guest preachers. Brother Stephen Cofield preaches at 10 a.m. and Pastor Chris Hanks preaches at 2:30 p.m. during the afternoon service immediately following dinner on the grounds. Pastor and founder Wayne Cofield preaches at 11 a.m. He and church members invite everyone. A nursery will be provided for all the morning services. Whitfield Baptist is at 2134 Dug Gap Road For more information, call (706) 278-6776 or visit whitfieldbaptist.com.
