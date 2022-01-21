Church news for Jan. 21

• Carolyn Baptist Church hosts a gospel singing with Greater Vision on Sunday at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited. A love offering will be received.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• Continuing a musical tradition that started in the early days of the last century, the next session of the Murray County Singing Convention is at Smyrna Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 29. Singing starts at 2 p.m. and features a few old favorites from church hymnal days as well as songs from the newest convention songbooks, congregational singing and a few specials. There is no admission charge, just good music and fellowship. For more information, see the church website (www.smyrnabaptistchurch.org) or call Tim Howard at (706) 695-2740.
• St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities:
-- The Good Book Club offers a free virtual study of Exodus presented by The Episcopal Church. Participate individually or on virtual groups and/or Zoom. To join, go to goodbookclub.org or contact donhoffmeyer@optilink.us.
-- The Rev. Rick Tiff hosts a Bible study on Zoom every Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.
-- "Imagine Church," a virtual program of worship and music with Bishop Rob Wright speaking, is available at www.imaginechurch.online beginning Saturday at 8 p.m.
-- The class "What You Don't Know About The Episcopal Church" begins Sunday, Jan. 30. The 30-minute class is Sundays at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall and other times/places to be determined.
-- "Messy Church: Church, But Not How You Know It" meets Wednesday, Feb. 2, and every other first Wednesday of the month. There are family, fun and faith-formative activities for all ages. Everyone meets together to learn about Christ through games, crafts, music and storytelling from the Bible. Attendees gather for a snack or meal and build relationships with each other, God and the world. For more information, email admin@stmarksdalton.org, call (706) 278-8857 or visit St. Mark's Facebook page.
