• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.
• The next session of the Murray County Singing Convention is at Smyrna Baptist Church on Saturday. Singing starts at 2 p.m. and features some old favorites from earlier days but also songs from the newest convention songbooks. There will be congregational singing with a few specials — no admission charge, just good music and fellowship. Soups, sandwiches and desserts to follow. For more information, see the church website or call Tim Howard at (706) 695-2740. The church is at 1913 Smyrna Church Road in Chatsworth.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Holy Eucharist services are at Royal Oaks on Thursday.
— Holy Eucharist services are Sunday at 8 a.m. and 10:30.
— Sunday school is Sunday at 9 a.m. and 9:45.
— Bible study led by the Rev. Rick Tiff is Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
