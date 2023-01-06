Church news
• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.

Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:

— Holy Eucharist services are Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

— Holy Eucharist services are at Royal Oaks on Thursday.

— Sunday school is Sunday from 10 to 10:15 a.m.

— The church has a potluck lunch Sunday at noon.

— Bible study led by the Rev. Rick Tiff is Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.

— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.

• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

