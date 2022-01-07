Church news for Jan. 7

Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.

• The Avenue Trio and special guest Danny Funderburk are in concert at the Smyrna Baptist Church Sunday at 6 p.m. While it is a return engagement for the Avenue Trio, it marks the first time Funderburk has sung at Smyrna. He has enjoyed a long career in southern gospel music having been with The Singing Americans, Perfect Heart, and, most notably, The Cathedrals. There is no admission charge for the service, but a love offering will be taken. Smyrna Baptist Church is south of Chatsworth just off Highway 411 at 1913 Smyrna Church Road.

St. Mark's Episcopal Church at 901 W. Emery St. offers several Christian educational opportunities:

-- "Imagine Church," a virtual program of worship and music with Bishop Rob Wright speaking, is available at www.imag inechurch.online starting Sunday at 8 p.m.

-- The Good Book Club offers a free, six-week virtual study of Exodus presented by The Episcopal Church. Participate individually or on virtual groups and/or Zoom. To join, go to goodbookclub.org or contact donhoffmeyer@optilink.us.

-- The Rev. Rick Tiff hosts a Bible study on Zoom every Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.

-- The class "What You Don't Know About The Episcopal Church" begins Sunday, Jan. 30. The 30-minute class is Sundays at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall and other times/places to be determined.

