Church news for Jan. 7

• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• The Avenue Trio and special guest Danny Funderburk are in concert at the Smyrna Baptist Church Sunday at 6 p.m. While it is a return engagement for the Avenue Trio, it marks the first time Funderburk has sung at Smyrna. He has enjoyed a long career in southern gospel music having been with The Singing Americans, Perfect Heart, and, most notably, The Cathedrals. There is no admission charge for the service, but a love offering will be taken. Smyrna Baptist Church is south of Chatsworth just off Highway 411 at 1913 Smyrna Church Road.
• St. Mark's Episcopal Church at 901 W. Emery St. offers several Christian educational opportunities:
-- "Imagine Church," a virtual program of worship and music with Bishop Rob Wright speaking, is available at www.imag inechurch.online starting Sunday at 8 p.m.
-- The Good Book Club offers a free, six-week virtual study of Exodus presented by The Episcopal Church. Participate individually or on virtual groups and/or Zoom. To join, go to goodbookclub.org or contact donhoffmeyer@optilink.us.
-- The Rev. Rick Tiff hosts a Bible study on Zoom every Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.
-- The class "What You Don't Know About The Episcopal Church" begins Sunday, Jan. 30. The 30-minute class is Sundays at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall and other times/places to be determined.
