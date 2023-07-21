To submit information for the church news section, send an email to church.briefs@daltoncitizen.com, call (706) 217-6397 or mail to or drop it off at our office: Dalton Daily Citizen, 308 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton, GA 30720.
• The Dalton Shrine Club presents the 26th Annual Gospel Singing on Friday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m. at Carolyn Baptist Church, 2305 Cleveland Highway in Dalton. The singing features Karen Peck and New River, The Hullenders and The Greesons.
• North Georgia Baptist Temple has a Back to School Carnival on Saturday, July 22, from 9 to 11 a.m. It has vacation Bible school July 23-26 from 6 to 8 p.m. It is at 1623 Abutment Road in Dalton.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. People can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• The R.S. Thomas Memorial Singing will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, at Smyrna Baptist Church on Smyrna Church Road south of Chatsworth. The afternoon will feature congregational singing of the newest gospel songs published by several music companies and some specials, but will also include some classics in tribute to Thomas, a past choir director at Smyrna Baptist Church who began convention singing at the church. An offering will be received for the R.S. Thomas Music Scholarship Fund which provides scholarships for area youth to attend summer music schools. The Rev. Andrew Bowen, pastor, invites all those who knew R.S. and/or who love this music to attend. For more information, call (706) 695-2740 or visit the church website at www.smyrnabaptistchurch.org.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Sunday, July 23, Holy Eucharist Services, rite one at 8 a.m., rite two and children’s church at 10:30; adult Sunday school at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall.
— Thursday, July 27, Holy Eucharist Service at Royal Oaks at 10:15 a.m.; Bible study at 6 p.m.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
