Antioch Baptist Church hosts vacation Bible school July 25-29 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for ages 3 to 17. The theme is “Spark Studios: Created In Christ — Designed For God’s Purpose.” The church is at 1205 Antioch Road. For more information, call (706) 278-1305.

• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church (2823 Five Springs Road) is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.

North Georgia Baptist Temple, at 1623 Abutment Road, hosts a back-to-school carnival Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. There will be free backpacks and school supplies (while supplies last), along with free games and free food.

North Georgia Baptist Temple, at 1623 Abutment Road, has vacation Bible school Sunday through Wednesday from 6 to 8 nightly for ages pre-k through adult. There will be a hot meal provided each night. The theme is “Big Fish Bay: Hooked On God’s Mercy.”

Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:

— Eucharist and devotion for Royal Oaks residents are Thursdays at 10:15 a.m.

— Holy Eucharist services are Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m.

— Sunday school, titled “What You Don’t Know About Football,” is at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall

— Bible study led by the Rev. Rick Tiff is Thursday at 6 p.m.

— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.

• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

