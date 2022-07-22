• Antioch Baptist Church hosts vacation Bible school July 25-29 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for ages 3 to 17. The theme is “Spark Studios: Created In Christ — Designed For God’s Purpose.” The church is at 1205 Antioch Road. For more information, call (706) 278-1305.
• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church (2823 Five Springs Road) is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.
• North Georgia Baptist Temple, at 1623 Abutment Road, hosts a back-to-school carnival Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. There will be free backpacks and school supplies (while supplies last), along with free games and free food.
• North Georgia Baptist Temple, at 1623 Abutment Road, has vacation Bible school Sunday through Wednesday from 6 to 8 nightly for ages pre-k through adult. There will be a hot meal provided each night. The theme is “Big Fish Bay: Hooked On God’s Mercy.”
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Eucharist and devotion for Royal Oaks residents are Thursdays at 10:15 a.m.
— Holy Eucharist services are Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
— Sunday school, titled “What You Don’t Know About Football,” is at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall
— Bible study led by the Rev. Rick Tiff is Thursday at 6 p.m.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
