Church news for July 23

• Antioch Baptist Church has a community yard sale on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your items to sell or come by to shop. The church is at 1205 Antioch Road.
• Antioch Baptist Church hosts vacation Bible school open to children ages 3 to 17 today from 7 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The theme is “Concrete and Cranes: Building On the Love of Jesus.” For more information or for a ride, call (706) 278-1305. The church is at 1205 Antioch Road.
• Center Point Baptist Church hosts Homecoming services on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate its 100th anniversary. Following the services, a meal will be provided in the fellowship hall for everyone. Pastor Matthew Futch invites everyone. The church is at 420 Center Point Drive. For more information, call (706) 277-2100.
• Church on the Hill hosts vacation Bible school Monday through Thursday from 6 to 8:30 nightly open to children in grades pre-kindergarten through fifth. The theme is “Mission: Deep Sea.” The church is at 1035 Abutment Road.
• Dalton Anglican Fellowship is working toward establishing an orthodox and evangelical fellowship of like-minded Anglicans or other Christians interested in the Anglican way. This is a group committed to the authority of Scripture and worship according to the Book of Common Prayer. The group is in formation and will be associated with the Anglican Diocese of the South. If interested in this group, please email pastorgoggans@gmail.com or call (706) 506-1241.
• Vacation Bible school is Monday through Friday from 6:30 to 8 nightly at Learning Tree Elementary School. Children ages 3 to 12 can share a sense of adventure and escape with Moses and the Israelites in the wilderness. There is no charge. The older children will be involved in learning how to help provide alpacas that can assist families with food, warmth and much more in Ecuador. Come early to register or register ahead at vbspro.events/p/events/dalton2021. “This is an opportunity for children to learn to develop personal relationships with God and trust him in all situations,” said director Tamie Saltsman. For more information, call (706) 226-2166. The school is at 300 S. Tibbs Road.
• Riverbend Baptist Church hosts Homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 1, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Open Heart Harmony will sing and former Pastor Jimmy Patterson will preach. A meal will be provided following the service. Pastor Lewis Campbell invites everyone. The church is at 3043 Riverbend Road S.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
