Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. High 86F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.