• Five Springs United Methodist Church (2823 Five Springs Road) celebrates Homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 10:30 a.m. Les Connell, a previous minister at the church, is the guest speaker. A covered dish lunch follows the service. Everyone is invited.
• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church (2823 Five Springs Road) is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.
• The Hopewell Baptist Church family celebrates and honors its Pastor Windell Smith and first lady Cynthia Smith for their dedicated service for 17 years on Sunday, Sept. 17. The special guests for the 11 a.m. services are Bishop William Simpson and the Bridging the Gap Church family. The special guests for the 3 p.m. services are Pastor Kenneth Brown and the Galilee Baptist Church family of Cedartown. A fellowship meal will be served after the morning worship services. The church is at 3527 Airport Road. Everyone is welcome to attend this special occasion.
• Mt. Carmel Baptist Church holds revival Aug. 8-12 with services at 7 nightly. The Rev. Micca Gillespie will preach. The church is at 2651 Mt. Carmel Church Road in Chatsworth. Pastor Ryan Sanford welcomes everyone to attend.
• Riverbend Baptist Church (3043 Riverbend Road S.) holds Homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 7, with a service at 10:30 a.m. Gene and Jordan Rymer will sing and former Pastor Jimmy Patterson will preach. Dinner will be served in the Fellowship Hall adjacent to the church after the service. There is no evening service. Pastor Lewis Campbell welcomes those who can attend.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Eucharist and devotion for Royal Oaks residents are Thursdays at 10:15 a.m.
— Bible study led by the Rev. Rick Tiff is Thursday at 6 p.m.
— Holy Eucharist services are Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
— Sunday school, titled “People Who Were/Are Episcopalians,” is at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
• Whitfield Baptist Church has it 27th annual “Awesome Preaching in August” beginning Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m. with Pastor Lou Rossi from Baltimore, Maryland. Rossi was in evangelism for many years and worked out of the Chattanooga area. He has pastored The Granite Baptist Church since 2012 and is still used in special meetings and revival across our nation. Whitfield Baptist Pastor Wayne Cofield invites everyone. The church is at 2134 Dug Gap Road. There is a special singing and a nursery provided for every service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.