Antioch Baptist Church hosts vacation Bible school July 25-29 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for ages 3 to 17. The theme is “Spark Studios: Created In Christ — Designed For God’s Purpose.” The church is at 1205 Antioch Road. For more information, call (706) 278-1305.

• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church (2823 Five Springs Road) is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.

• “Spark Studios Vacation Bible School” is held at Friendship Baptist Church, 3901 Lowery Lane in Rocky Face, Monday through Wednesday from 6 to 8:30 nightly. A meal is provided. To discuss transportation or if you have questions, call Valarie (706) 483-2980.

• Continuing a musical tradition that started in the early days of the last century, the next Murray County Singing Convention session is at Smyrna Baptist Church. Singing starts at 2 p.m. and features a few old favorites from church hymnal days as well as songs from the newest convention songbooks. Congregational singing with a few specials — no admission charge, just good music and fellowship. For more information, see the church website or call Tim Howard at (706) 695-2740.

Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:

— Eucharist and devotion for Royal Oaks residents are Thursdays at 10:15 a.m.

— Holy Eucharist services are Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m.

— Sunday school, titled “St. Mark’s and Dalton Since 1950,” is at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall

— Bible study led by the Rev. Rick Tiff is Thursday at 6 p.m.

— A church potluck lunch is Thursday, July 14, at noon.

— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.

• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

