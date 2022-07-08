• Antioch Baptist Church hosts vacation Bible school July 25-29 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for ages 3 to 17. The theme is “Spark Studios: Created In Christ — Designed For God’s Purpose.” The church is at 1205 Antioch Road. For more information, call (706) 278-1305.
• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church (2823 Five Springs Road) is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.
• “Spark Studios Vacation Bible School” is held at Friendship Baptist Church, 3901 Lowery Lane in Rocky Face, Monday through Wednesday from 6 to 8:30 nightly. A meal is provided. To discuss transportation or if you have questions, call Valarie (706) 483-2980.
• Continuing a musical tradition that started in the early days of the last century, the next Murray County Singing Convention session is at Smyrna Baptist Church. Singing starts at 2 p.m. and features a few old favorites from church hymnal days as well as songs from the newest convention songbooks. Congregational singing with a few specials — no admission charge, just good music and fellowship. For more information, see the church website or call Tim Howard at (706) 695-2740.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Eucharist and devotion for Royal Oaks residents are Thursdays at 10:15 a.m.
— Holy Eucharist services are Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m.
— Sunday school, titled “St. Mark’s and Dalton Since 1950,” is at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall
— Bible study led by the Rev. Rick Tiff is Thursday at 6 p.m.
— A church potluck lunch is Thursday, July 14, at noon.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
