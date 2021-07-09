Church news for July 9

• Antioch Baptist Church has a community yard sale on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your items to sell or come by to shop. The church is at 1205 Antioch Road.
• Antioch Baptist Church hosts vacation Bible school open to children ages 3 to 17 on July 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. and July 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The theme is "Concrete and Cranes: Building On the Love of Jesus." For more information or for a ride, call (706) 278-1305. The church is at 1205 Antioch Road.
• Center Point Baptist Church hosts Homecoming services on Sunday, July 25, at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate its 100th anniversary. Following the services, a meal will be provided in the fellowship hall for everyone. Pastor Matthew Futch invites everyone. The church is at 420 Center Point Drive. For more information, call (706) 277-2100.
• Church on the Hill hosts vacation Bible school July 26-29 from 6 to 8:30 nightly open to children in grades pre-kindergarten through fifth. The theme is "Mission: Deep Sea." The church is at 1035 Abutment Road.
• Are you eager to travel, and have the Holy Land in view for 2022? Holly Creek Baptist Church on Sunday at 3 p.m. hosts an informational meeting for its "Journey of Paul Cruise," scheduled for May 2022. This land/cruise excursion will visit Greece, Israel, Italy and Turkey.This meeting will answer your questions regarding the blessings of journeying in the lands of the Bible.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. until noon.
