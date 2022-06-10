• Crown View Baptist Church has vacation Bible school from Sunday through Wednesday from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m. A kickoff carnival is Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. featuring bouncy houses, an obstacle course, cotton candy, popcorn and sno-cones. The church is at 502 W. Tyler St. in front of Westwood School. Pastor David Friend and VBS Director Dora Acree invite everyone. For more information or transportation, call (706) 218-6772.
• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church (2823 Five Springs Road) is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.
• “For parents who want to begin a new adventure for their child, we have the program for them!” said Jessica Hernandez and Debbie Paulson, co-leaders of the upcoming “Wilderness Escape” vacation Bible school Monday through Friday, June 17, at the Learning Tree School, 300 S. Tibbs Road. “We didn’t conduct a VBS during the pandemic, so we are excited about starting in again.”
The journey is nightly from 6 to 9 and will be an action-packed “Wilderness Escape.” It is for children ages 3-12. If a parent wants a younger child to be involved, it is requested that the parent stay with him or her. There is no charge. Children are encouraged to come early to register, to make for a smooth process. For further information, call (423) 305-3552 or (423) 315-0505
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Holy Eucharist services are Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. with a sermon by the Rev. Rick Tiff
— Eucharist and devotion for Royal Oaks residents are Thursdays at 10:15 a.m.
— Sunday school titled “The Crazy Decisions of Early St. Mark’s Members” is at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parrish Hall. Youth are welcome. A nursery is available.
— “Messy Church” (church, but not like you know it) featuring games, music, Bible lessons and a meal is Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. It is open to all families.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.