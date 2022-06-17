Church news
• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church (2823 Five Springs Road) is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.

Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:

— Eucharist and devotion for Royal Oaks residents are Thursdays at 10:15 a.m.

— A family hike takes place Saturday.

— Holy Eucharist services are Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. with a sermon by the Rev. Rick Tiff.

— Sunday school titled “The Crazy Decisions of Early St. Mark’s Members” is at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parrish Hall. Youth are welcome. A nursery is available.

— “Strength In Stillness,” a service of meditation and prayer, is Sunday at 4 p.m.

— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.

• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

