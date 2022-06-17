• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church (2823 Five Springs Road) is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Eucharist and devotion for Royal Oaks residents are Thursdays at 10:15 a.m.
— A family hike takes place Saturday.
— Holy Eucharist services are Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. with a sermon by the Rev. Rick Tiff.
— Sunday school titled “The Crazy Decisions of Early St. Mark’s Members” is at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parrish Hall. Youth are welcome. A nursery is available.
— “Strength In Stillness,” a service of meditation and prayer, is Sunday at 4 p.m.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
