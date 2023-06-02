To submit information for the church news section, send an email to church.briefs@daltoncitizen.com, call (706) 217-6397 or mail to or drop it off at our office: Dalton Daily Citizen, 308 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton, GA 30720.
• Calling all past and present members of the Dalton-Whitfield unit of Church Women United. Church Women United will meet for a business meeting on Tuesday, June 13, at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church at 2014 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. President Reba Bonds extends an invitation to all Church Women United members to attend. Church Women United’s goal is to continue the organization’s core values: faith, service, education, advocacy, diversity and social justice. For more information, contact Bonds at (706) 483-7203.
• Holly Creek Baptist Church hosts an informational meeting for its May 2024 Holy Land journey to Israel and Rome, Italy, in the church sanctuary on Sunday, June 4, at 3 p.m. Call the church office at (706) 695-8522 for more information.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. People can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Sunday, June 4, Holy Eucharist Services, rite one at 8 a.m., rite two and children’s church at 10:30; adult Sunday school at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall; confirmation at St. Philip’s Cathedral in Atlanta at 4 p.m.
— Tuesday, June 6, at 11 a.m., and Wednesday, June 7, at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., confirmation classes in the Parish Hall.
— Thursday, June 8, Holy Eucharist Service at Royal Oaks at 10:15 a.m.; Bible study at 6 p.m.
— Saturday, June 10, Lighten Their Load outreach program, meet at the church at 10 a.m.
— Wednesday, June 14, Messy Church from 5 to 7 p.m.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
• Whitfield Baptist Church will conduct its annual vacation Bible school beginning Monday, June 5, at 6:30 p.m. through Friday, June 9. There will be classes available for ages 3 through adult. Director Jason Cofield invites everyone. The church is at 2134 Dug Gap Road, 2.5 miles south of Walnut Avenue in Dalton. There will be crafts for all ages and a supper will be served each night. For more information, call (706) 278-6776.
• Evangelist Kurt LaBouve will sing and preach at Whitfield Baptist Church this Sunday night, June 4, at 6. Church officials say LaBouve was born and raised in a Catholic home. Soon after losing his sight to a hereditary disease, he left home to attend a school for the blind. At the age of 18 he accepted Jesus Christ by faith as his personal savior. In 1982 he recorded his first gospel song, “I Just Want to Thank You Jesus,” in Nashville, Tennessee. Three years later, being heavily burdened to be used by God, he wrote a song titled “Send Me,” not realizing that in just a few weeks God would call him to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ. Whitfield Baptist is at 2134 Dug Gap Road in Dalton. Pastor Wayne Cofield invites everyone, and a nursery will be available.
• Olivia Baptist Church hosts vacation bible school Monday, June 12 through Wednesday, June 14 at 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night. The Church is located at 1817 Guy Street in Dalton.
