To submit information for the church news section, send an email to church.briefs@daltoncitizen.com, call (706) 217-6397 or mail to or drop it off at our office: Dalton Daily Citizen, 308 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton, GA 30720.
• Bishop Bennie Tibbs will celebrate 34 years with Holy Gospel Temple on Sunday, June 25, with Elder Donald Allen as the 11 a.m. speaker. Fellowship dinner will be served following the morning service. Bishop Reuben Graham with True Gospel will be the 3 p.m. speaker.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. People can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Sunday, June 25, Holy Eucharist Services, rite one at 8 a.m., rite two and children’s church at 10:30; adult Sunday school at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall.
— Thursday, June 29, Holy Eucharist Service at Royal Oaks at 10:15 a.m.; Bible study at 6 p.m.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.