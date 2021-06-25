Church news for June 25

• Antioch Baptist Church has a community yard sale on Saturday, July 10, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your items to sell or come by to shop. The church is at 1205 Antioch Road.
• Church on the Hill hosts a celebration service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. to welcome its new lead pastor, the Rev. David Yarborough. Numerous members from the past plan to take part and attend to give thanks as well as commission Yarborough as the new pastor. The church is at 1035 Abutment Road.
