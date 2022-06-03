• The food pantry at Five Springs United Methodist Church (2823 Five Springs Road) is open on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. serving in the fellowship hall.
• The Inspirations perform at Friendship Baptist Church on Thursday at 7 p.m. Admission is free. The church is at 3901 Lowery Lane in Rocky Face.
• “For parents who want to begin a new adventure for their child, we have the program for them!” said Jessica Hernandez and Debbie Paulson, co-leaders of the upcoming “Wilderness Escape” vacation Bible school June 13-17 at the Learning Tree School, 300 S. Tibbs Road. “We didn’t conduct a VBS during the pandemic, so we are excited about starting in again.”
The journey is nightly from 6 to 9 and will be an action-packed “Wilderness Escape.” It is for children ages 3-12. If a parent wants a younger child to be involved, it is requested that the parent stay with him or her. There is no charge. Children are encouraged to come early to register, to make for a smooth process. For further information, call (423) 305-3552 or (423) 315-0505
• Olivia Baptist Church hosts vacation Bible school Monday through Wednesday nightly from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information or for a ride, call (706) 278-3507.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. Individuals can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Holy Eucharist services are Sunday at 8 and 10:30 a.m. with a sermon by the Rev. Perry Scruggs of Sewanee, Tennessee.
— A pot luck lunch is Sunday at 11:45 a.m. in the Parrish Hall. The community is invited.
— Eucharist and devotion for Royal Oaks residents are Thursdays at 10:15 a.m.
— Sunday school titled “The Church Is Not Perfect” is at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parrish Hall. Youth are welcome. A nursery is available.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
• Vacation Bible school is a big deal at many churches during the summer months, but it’s an extra special event at Smyrna Baptist Church — and has been for decades. Several generations of some families have attended vacation Bible school there. This year, the theme is “Zoomerang: Returning to the Value of Life” with lessons taking young people to the great “Down Under” to teach them that they matter because they matter to God, who is the author of life. The vacation Bible school is Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon and continues that evening and Monday through Wednesday from 6 to 8 nightly. In this adventure, there will be music, crafts, games, snacks and more. Fun, food and exciting learning opportunities are free and everyone is invited. Wednesday is family night. Classes are available for ages 3 to adults. Check out the church Facebook page for information about registration and other details. The Rev. Andrew Bowen is church pastor while Leta Alton is vacation Bible school director. The church is at 1913 Smyrna Church Road. Check the church website at www.smyrnabaptistchurch.org to find out more about this congregation that has been serving its community since 1901.
• The Varnell United Methodist Church food pantry holds a drive-thru food giveaway every first and third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
