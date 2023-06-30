To submit information for the church news section, send an email to church.briefs@daltoncitizen.com, call (706) 217-6397 or mail to or drop it off at our office: Dalton Daily Citizen, 308 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton, GA 30720.
• Antioch Baptist Church has vacation Bible school July 17-21 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for ages third through eighth grade. The theme is “Twists & Turns: Following Jesus Changes the Game.” The church is at 1205 Antioch Road in Dalton. For more information, call (706) 278-1305.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. People can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Sunday, July 2, Holy Eucharist Services, rite one at 8 a.m., rite two and children’s church at 10:30; adult Sunday school at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall.
— Thursday, July 6, Holy Eucharist Service at Royal Oaks at 10:15 a.m.; Bible study at 6 p.m.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
• Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, 504 S. Pentz St. welcomes all to celebrate their 135th anniversary and homecoming on Sunday, July 9. Dinner will follow immediately after the morning service.The program begins at 2 p.m., with Elder Windell Smith of Hopewell Baptist Church serving as the guest speaker. A two-day revival will be held Monday, July 10th and Tuesday, July 11th at 7 p.m. each night. Bishop Nicky Paul Starling will be the speaker on Monday, while Bishop Bennie Tibbs will e the guest speaker on Tuesday.
