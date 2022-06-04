• The Inspirations perform at Friendship Baptist Church on Thursday at 7 p.m. Admission is free. The church is at 3901 Lowery Lane in Rocky Face.
• Whitfield Baptist Church hosts its annual vacation Bible school Monday through Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. There will be snacks, crafts, games, Bible stories and more. Pastor Wayne Cofield invites all children 4 years old and older to attend. The church will also offer an adult Bible class. For more information, call (706) 278-6776 or go to Whitfieldbaptist.com. The church is at 2134 Dug Gap Road.
