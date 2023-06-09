To submit information for the church news section, send an email to church.briefs@daltoncitizen.com, call (706) 217-6397 or mail to or drop it off at our office: Dalton Daily Citizen, 308 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton, GA 30720.
• Glorybound will present Southern gospel singing on Sunday, June 11, at 10:30 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Dalton at 1205 Antioch Drive in Dalton. All are invited to join with the church for singing and preaching.
• Calling all past and present members of the Dalton-Whitfield unit of Church Women United. Church Women United will meet for a business meeting on Tuesday, June 13, at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church at 2014 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. President Reba Bonds extends an invitation to all Church Women United members to attend. Church Women United’s goal is to continue the organization’s core values: faith, service, education, advocacy, diversity and social justice. For more information, contact Bonds at (706) 483-7203.
• Olivia Baptist Church hosts vacation Bible school Monday, June 12, through Wednesday, June 14, from 6:30 to 8:30 each night. The church is at 1817 Guy St. in Dalton.
• Riverbend Church of Christ opens a benevolent house each Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for area residents in need. People can choose from a variety of clothing, shoes, household items and more at no charge. The ministry is in the white house beside the church building at 2218 S. Riverbend Road.
• St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St., offers several Christian educational opportunities and events:
— Saturday, June 10, Lighten Their Load outreach ministry at a local laundromat, 10 a.m.: Movie Night at Bethel AME Church at 7:30.
— Sunday, June 11, Holy Eucharist Services, rite one at 8 a.m., rite two and children’s church at 10:30; adult Sunday school at 9 and 9:45 a.m. in the Parish Hall; Eucharist at Royal Oaks at 6 p.m.
— Wednesday, June 14, Messy Church for families with meal, 5 to 7 p.m.
— Thursday, June 15, Holy Eucharist Service at Royal Oaks at 10:15 a.m.; Bible study at 6 p.m.
— For weekly online Christian education lessons, visit St. Mark’s Facebook page or YouTube at St. Mark’s Episcopal Dalton Ga Vlogs.
